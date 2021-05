Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 16:58 Hits: 6

The famed northern and southern lights have been studied for millennia, but they still hold secrets. Physicists describe a new phenomenon they call 'diffuse auroral erasers,' in which patches of the background glow are blotted out, then suddenly intensify and reappear.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506125815.htm