Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:53 Hits: 3

A new study has shown that most patients discharged from hospital after experiencing severe COVID-19 infection appear to return to full health, although up to a third do still have evidence of effects upon the lungs one year on.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105342.htm