Biden Administration Launches “America the Beautiful” Campaign to Protect Nature

Government Will Prioritize Community-Driven Efforts

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, and the Council on Environmental Quality, today recommended a ten-year “America the Beautiful Campaign” in a report to the National Climate Task Force on how the Biden-Harris Administration should implement 30x30 – the national goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands, freshwater, and ocean areas by 2030. The report details how the Administration can engage stakeholders throughout the country to identify locally driven, science-based solutions that help achieve its conservation goals. 

Following is a quote from Mitch Bernard, President and Chief Counsel at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). 

“President Biden’s 30x30 executive order stands as a bold move to address the biodiversity and climate crises. Today’s report underscores the need for this national conservation goal, sets principles of engagement, and outlines a baseline for us to build from. This is a critical opportunity for Americans to come together to build a new, more inclusive model of conservation to save nature, and ultimately ourselves.”

On January 27th, President Biden issued an Executive Order to tackle the climate crisis domestically and abroad. In it, he boldly established 30x30 to help reverse the negative impacts of climate change and biodiversity decline by protecting more natural areas. Upon his announcement, President Biden directed his Administration to create a report that outlines how 30x30 will create opportunities for communities across the country to help the nation achieve its conservation goals.

