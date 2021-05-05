The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crohn's disease patients have specific IgG antibodies to human bacterial flagellins

Last year, researchers used a mouse model that included immune-reactive T cells from patients with Crohn's disease in a proof-of-principle demonstration that a flagellin-directed immunotherapy might provide similar benefits in patients. Now they have moved a step closer to possible clinical testing of this treatment, with a study that describes IgG antibodies in Crohn's disease specific for human-derived flagellins of bacteria in the Lachnospiraceae family.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505130547.htm

