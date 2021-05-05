The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Supersymmetry-inspired microlaser arrays pave way for powering chip-sized optical systems

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Ring microlasers are eyed as potential light sources for photonic applications, but they first must be made more powerful. Combining multiple microlasers into an array solves only half of the problem, as this adds noisy 'modes' to the resulting laser light. Now, thanks to the math behind supersymmetry theory, engineers have achieved single-mode lasing from such an array. By calculating the necessary properties for 'superpartner' arrays, they can cancel out the unwanted extra modes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505145553.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version