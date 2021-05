Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 00:30 Hits: 3

Argentina launched a “Green Mondays” campaign this week in order to cut greenhouse gases that are produced by cattle ranching.In an announcement posted to its website, the Environment Ministry for Argentina urged citizens to replace...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552058-argentina-launches-green-mondays-campaign-to-cut-greenhouse-gases