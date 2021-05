Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 16:09 Hits: 10

A coalition of five environmental groups on Monday sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the corps did not properly analyze environmental impacts when issuing a broad pipeline permit.The plaintiffs, who include the Center for Biological...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/551478-environmental-groups-sue-army-corps-of-engineers-over-pipeline