EPA’s Swift Move on HFCs to Deliver Huge Health and Climate Benefits

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency proposed rules today to phase down the production and import of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – the super potent heat-trapping pollutants used in air conditioning, refrigeration, and myriad other applications – by 85 percent over the next 15 years.

This carries out a key requirement of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act) which won bipartisan approval in Congress last December, and will meet U.S. obligations under the global phasedown accord known as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which President Biden has committed to send to the Senate for advice and consent to ratification this year.

The following is a statement by David Doniger, senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This rapid move by the Biden EPA to start phasing down these extremely potent climate pollutants will deliver enormous public health and climate benefits to all Americans. EPA is wasting no time implementing bipartisan legislation that won support ranging from NRDC and other environmental and public health advocates to industry and the Chamber of Commerce.

“Replacing HFCs is a critical and totally doable first step to head off the worst of the climate crisis, and we have safer alternatives ready to go that will save industry money in the bargain. The global HFC phasedown will avoid adding almost another degree Fahrenheit to our overheated world this century. This is a critical first step toward meeting our ambitious climate goals.”

More detail will be available soon at this blog: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/alex-hillbrand

