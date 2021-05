Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 13:32 Hits: 0

Researchers developed new synaptic transistors that can mimic the human brain's plasticity by simultaneously processing and storing data. After connecting transistors into a device, researchers conditioned it to associate light with pressure -- similar to how Pavlov's dog associated a bell with food.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210430093230.htm