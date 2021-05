Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 16:03 Hits: 6

Successful navigation requires the ability to separate memories in a context-dependent manner. For example, to find lost keys, one must first remember whether the keys were left in the kitchen or the office. How does the human brain retrieve the contextual memories that drive behavior?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210430120351.htm