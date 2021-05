Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared May and June “Magicicada Months” to honor the cicadas that take over the region every 17 years.In his formal declaration issued Friday, the governor explained the interest and importance of the insects while...

