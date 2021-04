Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 14

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to seek a new term in Congress, six years after leaving office to join the Trump administration. Zinke, 59, a Republican, won two elections to represent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/550991-trump-interior-secretary-files-to-run-for-congress-again