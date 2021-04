Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 18:43 Hits: 12

President Biden’s pick for the No. 2 spot at the Interior Department fielded a question Thursday on his previous work for fossil fuel companies during his confirmation hearing as progressives look to press him on the issue. “There’s been some...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/551001-biden-interior-nominee-questioned-on-fossil-fuel-work