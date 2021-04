Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 18:26 Hits: 12

A new genetic database for autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases will allow experts to more deeply understand how immune disorders develop and plan future drug discovery projects. Scientists also hope this atlas of immune-related genome data may eventually be applied to investigations of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210429142640.htm