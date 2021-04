Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 21:28 Hits: 9

Republican attorneys general from 18 states and one Republican governor are asking the Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that they argue gave the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) too much power to regulate emissions.  ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/551058-gop-leaders-from-19-states-ask-supreme-court-to-review-power-plant