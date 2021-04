Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 18:08 Hits: 26

Scientists are developing a completely new 'brain stress test' for evaluating the mental status of patients with Parkinson's disease, the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease worldwide. It involves awakening the 'ghosts' hidden in specific networks of the brain to predict the onset of hallucinations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428140858.htm