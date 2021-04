Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 21:37 Hits: 13

The measure is now expected to move to the House for a vote, which would then send it to Biden's desk upon passage. A vote in that chamber has not yet been scheduled.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/28/senate-dems-restore-obama-climate-rule-484903