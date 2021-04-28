The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The shape of light changes our vision

Category: Environment Hits: 23

The perception of light is extremely fast. But the analysis was carried out on molecules in solution in the laboratory. Scientists reproduced the experiment on mice, in order to observe the processing of light by a living organism in all its complexity. This study shows that light energy alone does not define the response of the retina. Its shape also has an impact on the signal sent to the brain to form an image.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428140912.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version