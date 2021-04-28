Single photon switch advance

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 20:25 Hits: 19

The ability to turn on and off a physical process with just one photon is a fundamental building block for quantum photonic technologies. Realizing this in a chip-scale architecture is important for scalability. Researchers have demonstrated the use of 'Rydberg states' in solid state materials (previously shown in cold atom gases) to enhance nonlinear optical interactions to unprecedented levels in solid state systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428162544.htm