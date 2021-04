Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Three Republican senators voted with Democrats to get rid of a Trump-era rule that removed limits on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector and made such emissions harder to regulate. Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.)...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550818-here-are-the-three-republicans-who-voted-to-undo-trumps-methane