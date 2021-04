Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Childhood exposure to air pollution, such as nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter, is a risk factor for mental illness at age 18. It is less of a factor than family history, but equal to lead, according to a new study. The finding comes from a cohort of 2,000 twins born in England and Wales in 1994-1995 and followed to young adulthood.

