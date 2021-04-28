The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NRDC: Time to Redouble Our Efforts, Back Biden Agenda

Press Release
WASHINGTON - - President Biden is scheduled to address the nation tonight in his first appearance before a joint session of Congress.
The following is a statement from Mitchell Bernard, president and chief counsel at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

 

“The Biden administration has moved with breath-taking speed to right the ship of state. Now, we all must roll up our sleeves and redouble our efforts.

 

“In a few short months, the Biden administration has demonstrated unprecedented leadership on the climate crisis—and an unparalleled understanding of how the solutions can also make us stronger in the face of the multiple overlapping crises facing our nation, from the pandemic, to racial injustice and devastating job losses. 

 

“Now, we’re counting on our leaders in Congress to put President Biden’s pandemic recovery plans into action.”

 

# # #

 

 

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/210428

