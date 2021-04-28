EPA Awards Pittsburgh Company with Nearly $400,000 for Work on the Carbonation of Mine Water

News Releases from Region 03

Hedin Environmental one of eight small businesses nationwide receiving funds

PHILADELPHIA (April 28, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today a contract of $399,829 to Hedin Environmental of Pittsburgh to treat acidic, metal-contaminated mine water. Hedin is one of eight small businesses across the country to receive the $3,192,989 in total funding of Phase II from EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to provide innovative solutions regarding environmental issues.

“I applaud the efforts our small businesses continue to make in innovation and technological advances to better protect human health and the environment,” said Diana Esher, Acting Mid-Atlantic Region Deputy Administrator. “These funds will allow Hedin to continue their project to offer lower cost options in containing water pollution around abandoned mines while continuing to safeguard the environment.”

The eight selected businesses, including Hedin Environmental, were previously awarded SBIR Phase I funding of up to $100,000 for “proof of concept” of their innovative environmental technologies and are now receiving Phase II funding to further advance and commercialize the technology.

“We are thrilled to receive a Phase II award from the EPA,” said Robert S. Hedin, President, Hedin Environmental. “Acidic metal-contaminated mine water is one of the largest causes of polluted surface waters in the U.S. Conventional treatment with lime is costly and produces substantial greenhouse gas emissions. Our technology will provide a lower cost treatment option and produce lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional treatment technology.”

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates the economy while assisting the country in meeting its research and development needs.

For more information on EPA’s SBIR Phase II recipients, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/680/records_per_page/ALL

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program: https://www.epa.gov/sbir or the federal SBIR program: www.SBIR.gov

