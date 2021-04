Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

The Interior Department will roll back several Trump-era steps that complicated the process by which Native American tribes can place land into trust, the department announced Tuesday morning.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American...

