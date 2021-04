Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 18:03 Hits: 16

Disabled outdoor hobbyists said at a Tuesday hearing of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations that there needs to be more comprehensive information available about accessibility in national parks....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/550496-witnesses-tell-house-subcommittee-national-parks-must-improve