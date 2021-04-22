EPA’s Southeast Region Celebrates Earth Day

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 6

ATLANTA (April 22, 2020) - The Southeast region of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) marks the celebration of Earth Day by encouraging participation in local Earth Day activities across our communities and reflecting on how important action at the local level is to ensuring a healthy planet. In 2020, EPA celebrated 50 years of environmental progress and this work continues as we partner with state, local and community organizations to bring about awareness and action.

“Region 4 has a history of celebrating Earth Day and the environmental progress we have made in the Southeast. We are very proud of our community partners that work to make today and every day all about a healthy and sustainable earth,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins. “Please join EPA in celebrating this global day of action for our planet.”

This Earth Day, EPA is bringing awareness to climate change as it presents both an unprecedented challenge and an economic opportunity. Developing and deploying new climate-friendly technologies by working together, sharing information and basing policies on sound science and in partnership with the private and public sectors can help build back our economy. Supporting environmental justice policies and actions will not only broaden the economic benefits for our most vulnerable and underserved communities, it will also help them build greater resiliency.

We are committed to the health of our environment, the strength of our economy, and the well-being of our communities. We know that the global climate is changing, and we are looking towards the innovations of tomorrow, building back our economies in a way that promotes employment, sustainability, and equity.

The public can participate in EPA Earth Day celebrations by creating signs, using recycled materials to create signs, or by printing the official EPA Earth Day poster here. Those who wish to share pictures of their artwork are welcome to do so on social media using the hashtag #CountDownToEarthDay and #EarthDay2021.

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, EPA has played a key role in hosting, coordinating, and participating in the annual event. As we continue to observe CDC guidance to stem the spread of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, EPA will offer ways to participate in Earth Day activities and education online through EPA social media channels, including at-home activities for children.

For more information on Earth Day projects and ideas: https://www.epa.gov/earthday

For more information, read President Biden’s A Proclamation on Earth Day, 2021

View EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan’sEarth Day Video: https://youtu.be/nJ95qnONtrQ