Genome sequencing delivers hope and warning for the survival of the Sumatran rhinoceros

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:59 Hits: 6

A study shows that the last remaining populations of the Sumatran rhinoceros display surprisingly low levels of inbreeding. The genomes from 21 modern and historical rhinoceros' specimens were sequenced to investigate the genetic health in rhinos living today and ones that recently became extinct. With less than 100 individuals remaining, the Sumatran rhinoceros is one of the most endangered mammal species in the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210426085903.htm