Earth Month Interview: Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

This year for Earth Month, Moms Clean Air Force is honoring climate champions who are working hard to fight for the health and future of our children.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow

We interviewed Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI) about her work in Congress fighting air pollution and climate change, and about why it’s important to protect the health of Michigan’s families now and for the future.

As we mark Earth Month, what are your priorities to tackle climate change to protect the planet, our children, and future generations?

Here in Michigan, the climate crisis is already affecting our economy, agriculture, public health, Great Lakes, and way of life. Our children and grandchildren won’t thrive if we don’t take action now. The good news is that Michigan can lead our nation and world to a cleaner, more efficient future. We’ve got the best workers in the world. We lead the Midwest in clean energy jobs, and we’re creating more all the time. And while transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gasses in the United States, Michigan is building advanced vehicles that will break our dependence on fossil fuels. The climate crisis is an enormous problem. Michigan ingenuity is a big part of the solution.

This year’s theme for Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth,” and Moms are fighting for Justice in Every Breath. How do those themes of restoring, rebuilding, and advocating for equity in climate action resonate with you, personally and professionally?

Whether the threat is drunken drivers, dangerous products, or dirty air and water, moms have always led the way in fighting for the safety and health of our children. It’s something we learned from our own moms. On this Earth Day, I’m honoring all mothers who fight for environmental justice and rededicating myself to working toward a day when all of our children have clean air, safe water, and a bright future.

US Senator Debbie Stabenow is the Senior Senator from Michigan and one of our greatest champions for protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis.

As a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee and a senior member of the Budget Committee and Finance Committee, Senator Stabenow is a leading voice in Congress on policies to address air pollution. She has championed legislation to enable more consumers to purchase zero-emission vehicles, funding for critically important public health programs, and efforts to ensure clean, affordable drinking water for all communities.

Senator Stabenow is the Co-Chair of the US Senate’s bipartisan Great Lakes Task Force and author of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Under her leadership, the GLRI Act was signed into law earlier this year. It reauthorizes the program and increases funding over five years.

Senator Stabenow serves as Chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. In the 2018 Farm Bill, she authored the most advanced climate-smart agriculture policies to date. Building on that progress, she is leading the effort to help agriculture be part of the solution to the climate crisis. She partnered with Senator Mike Braun of Indiana to introduce the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act, which helps farmers and foresters scale up sustainable practices and tap into new economic opportunities through voluntary carbon markets.

