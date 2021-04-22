Rob Bonta is California’s Next Attorney General: NRDC Reaction

SACRAMENTO – Rob Bonta has been confirmed as California’s new Attorney General. As an Assembly Member, Bonta championed criminal justice reform, authored legislation to ban for-profit prisons, and supported measures to clean up our air, water and coast. He co-authored a bill to create a California Green New Deal and has been a leader in the movement to decarbonize California's buildings.

Following is a reaction from Victoria Rome, California Director of Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Rob Bonta has fought for environmental and social justice throughout his career. As California’s top lawyer, he will need to defend the state’s critical authority to advance clean cars and clean energy. He must continue to unwind the Trump administration’s rollbacks that threaten natural resources and wildlife. And as AG, he will be essential in defense of California’s progressive values, as well as the fight for clean air, clean water and environmental justice.”

