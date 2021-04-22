How is a molecular machine assembled?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

The conversion of light into chemical energy by plants and photosynthetic microorganisms is one of the most important processes in nature, removing climate-damaging CO2 from the atmosphere. Protein complexes, so-called photosystems, play the key role in this process. An international research team shed light for the first time on the structure and function of a transition state in the synthesis of photosystem II.

