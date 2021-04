Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 12:57

Reforms to the school curriculum which mix the arts and sciences, so that these subjects 'teach together' around common themes like climate change and food security, will better prepare young people for the real-world challenges that will define their adult lives, researchers argue in a new paper.

