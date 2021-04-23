Newly discovered immune cell function vital to healing

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:01 Hits: 2

Cardiovascular disease, the most common cause of death, is the result of oxygen deprivation as blood perfusion to affected tissue is prevented. To halt the development of the disease and to promote healing, re-establishment of blood flow is crucial. Researchers have now discovered that one of the most common immune cells in the human body, macrophages, play an important role in re-establishing and controlling blood flow, something that can be used to develop new drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210423130156.htm