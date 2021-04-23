The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Red Sea is no longer a baby ocean

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The Red Sea is a fascinating and still puzzling area of investigation for geoscientists. Controversial questions include its age and whether it represents a special case in ocean basin formation or if it has evolved similarly to other, larger ocean basins. Researchers have now published a new tectonic model that suggests that the Red Sea is not only a typical ocean, but more mature than thought before.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210423095424.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version