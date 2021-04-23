The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First description of a new octopus species without using a scalpel

A biologist brought a new octopus species to light from depths of more than 4,000 meters in the North Pacific Ocean. Researchers have now published the species description and named the animal 'Emperor dumbo' (Grimpoteuthis imperator). Just as unusual as the organism is the researchers' approach: in order to describe the new species, they did not dissect the rare creature, but instead used non-destructive imaging techniques.

