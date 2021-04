Articles

Published on Friday, 23 April 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) directed the state to stop issuing new fracking permits by January 2024. He has also asked the state to look for ways to phase out oil extraction across the state entirely by 2045, according to a statement...

