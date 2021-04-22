Common antibiotic effective in healing coral disease lesions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 13:38 Hits: 7

An antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections in humans is showing promise in treating stony coral, found throughout the tropical western Atlantic, including several areas currently affected by stony coral tissue loss disease. Preserving M. cavernosa colonies is important due to its high abundance and role as a dominant reef builder in the northern section of Florida's Coral Reef. Results show that the Base 2B plus amoxicillin treatment had a 95 percent success rate at healing individual disease lesions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210422093847.htm