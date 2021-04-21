SARS-CoV-2: Infection induces antibodies capable of killing infected cells regardless of disease severity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 16:46 Hits: 13

Researchers demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces polyfunctional antibodies. Beyond neutralization, these antibodies can activate NK cells or the complement system, leading to the destruction of infected cells. Polyfunctional antibodies were found in all individuals (symptomatic and asymptomatic). These findings show that infection induces antibodies capable of killing infected cells regardless of the severity of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421124603.htm