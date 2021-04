Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 17:23 Hits: 14

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday a designation of protected land across seven states meant to conserve populations of the yellow-billed cuckoo, a songbird that nests in the southwestern U.S. as it migrates between South America...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/549506-us-setting-aside-area-in-several-states-to-protect-rare-western