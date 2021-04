Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

President Biden will announce a goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half by the year 2030, a person familiar confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday. Biden is expected to announce the updated target under the Paris climate agreement in conjunction...

