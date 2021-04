Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 16:46 Hits: 11

A new study reports that the social cost of methane - a greenhouse gas that is 30 times as potent as carbon dioxide in its ability to trap heat - varies by as much as an order of magnitude between industrialized and developing regions of the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421124630.htm