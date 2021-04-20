The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A gene finding links severe canine juvenile epilepsy to mitochondrial dysfunction

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers found a cause for severe epilepsy resulting in death in Parson Russell Terrier puppies at a few months of age. A change in the PITRM1 gene can lead to a dysfunction of mitochondria, the cellular energy pumps. Concurrently, amyloid-beta accumulation and widespread neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer's disease were identified in the puppies' brains. Changes to the PITRM1 gene in humans also cause a severe but slowly progressing brain disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210420121511.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version