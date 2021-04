Articles

The observation that most of the viruses that cause human diseases come from other animals has led some researchers to attempt 'zoonotic risk prediction' to second-guess the next virus to hit us. However, in a new essay, experts propose that these zoonotic risk predictions are of limited value and will not tell us which virus will cause the next pandemic.

