Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 20:03 Hits: 2

New Belgium is releasing a “Torched Earth Ale” beer to commemorate Earth Day, saying it will allow beer drinkers to taste the effects of climate change.The new limited-edition beer is made of “some of the less-than-ideal ingredients” that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/549295-new-belgium-makes-climate-change-beer-from-less-than