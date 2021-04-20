EPA Awards $400,000 to NanoAffix Science, LLC, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to Support Commercialization of Environmental Technologies

Category: Environment Hits: 2
CHICAGO (April 20, 2021) —Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $3,192,989 in total funding for eight small businesses to further develop and commercialize technologies to protect public health and the environment, including $400,000 for NanoAffix Science, LLC, Wauwatosa, Wis. The funded technologies are focused on clean and safe water, air quality monitoring, land revitalization, and sustainable materials management.
“Small businesses are building a better future for our country with their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative technologies,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate the small businesses who are receiving this funding. Your work is essential to helping us achieve our goal of creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all Americans.”
These eight small businesses are receiving up to $400,000 in Phase II funding from EPA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. These companies were previously awarded SBIR Phase I funding of up to $100,000 for “proof of concept” of their innovative environmental technologies and are now receiving Phase II funding to further advance and commercialize the technology. This year’s SBIR Phase II recipients are:
EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates the economy while assisting the country in meeting its research and development needs.
For more information on EPA's SBIR Phase II recipients, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/680/records_per_page/ALL[1]
Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program: https://www.epa.gov/sbir
Learn more about the Federal SBIR Program: www.SBIR.gov[2][3]
