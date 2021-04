Articles

Tools for optical imaging of brain activity in freely moving animals have considerable potential for expanding the scientific understanding of the brain. However, existing technologies for imaging brain activity with light have challenges. An international team of scientists has now developed an implantable probe for light-sheet imaging of the brain.

