Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 22:17 Hits: 10

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the U.S. is falling behind China on being a global leader in confronting climate change, part of a push by the Biden administration to invest in infrastructure and technology as a national security...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/549099-blinken-says-us-falling-behind-china-as-global-leader-on-climate-change