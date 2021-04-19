Mountain high: Andean forests have high potential to store carbon under climate change

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

The Andes Mountains in South America are the world's longest mountain range and a hotspot of biodiversity. But the forest that climbs up this mountain range provides another important service to humanity. Andean forests are helping to protect the planet by acting as a carbon sink, absorbing carbon dioxide and keeping some of this climate-altering gas out of circulation, according to new research.

