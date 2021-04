Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 10:55 Hits: 2

The agreement was reached by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/18/us-china-agree-to-cooperate-on-climate-crisis-with-urgency-482748