Transparent nanolayers for more solar power

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:41 Hits: 5

There is no cheaper way to generate electricity today than with the sun. Solar cells available on the market based on crystalline silicon make this possible with efficiencies of up to 23 percent. With even higher efficiencies of more than 26 percent, costs could fall further. An international working group led by photovoltaics researchers now plan to reach this goal with a nanostructured, transparent material for the front of solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415114125.htm