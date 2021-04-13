New Guide Charts Path to High-Road Clean Energy Jobs

San Francisco — As the Biden-Harris administration looks to create good union jobs and tackle climate change at the same time, a new guide charts how cities can incorporate workforce development and equity goals into their climate action plans. Developed by Inclusive Economics on behalf of the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge , the High-Road Workforce Guide for City Climate Action includes a step-by-step guide for cities to pursue high-road workforce development as well as examples of best practices of cities to engage qualified, diverse local workforces to meet their climate goals. “High-road workforce development is about ensuring that the jobs created to fight climate change are high-quality career-track opportunities and that they are accessible to workers historically excluded from quality jobs,” said Betony Jones, Inclusive Economics founder and guide author . “High-quality jobs provide wages and benefits that can sustain a family. When we focus only on training, we can flood the labor market with minimally-qualified workers and drive wages down. So this guide isn’t about how to train more solar installers—it’s about creating the market conditions that lead to good career opportunities and stronger worker voice on the job as we tackle climate change in cities.” Local efforts to increase demand for qualified, diverse local workforces include:

“Bold climate action is creating high-quality jobs across the country, and cities are at the forefront of this change,” said Kelly Shultz, lead for sustainable cities and America Is All In at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “The High-Road Workforce Guide helps ensure these job opportunities reach historically disadvantaged communities who are on the front lines of climate change, and that no one gets left behind as we transition to a more sustainable future.”

“Cities tackling climate change rely on the local labor force for everything from installing electric vehicle charging stations to reducing energy use in buildings,” said Caroline Keicher, buildings and energy policy advisor on the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge. “By structuring climate investments to create good, career-track jobs with family-sustaining wages and prioritizing those jobs for people who need them most, cities can ensure that their climate progress serves the whole community. This guide can help cities deepen their positive impact by leveraging climate action to address inequities that have long existed in the labor market.”

